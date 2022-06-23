X Marks The Pedwalk release a fourth video for their album ‘New/End’: ‘Yesterdays’

Out now is the newest video taken from X Marks The Pedwalk’s most recent album “New/End”. “Yesterdays” is already the band’s 4th video from this album and follows the videos for “Firestorm”, “Sailors At Dawn” and “Sacred Ground”.

This is the video for “Yesterdays”.

Here are the previous videos.

About X Marks The Pedwalk

The electronic music project was founded by Sevren Ni-Arb in 1988. They became one of the most influential and visionary bands from the EBM scene in the 90s also thanks to their monster hit “Abattoir” and the albums “Freaks” (1992) and “Human Desolation” (1993).

With the single “Facer” and the follow-up album “Meshwork” in 1994 the band laid the foundation for the future-pop subgenre. In 1996 however the project was halted and Ni-Arb quit music production and retired from the music business after their last album “Drawback”.

15 years later the band returned with the albums “Inner Zone Journey” (2010) and “The Sun, The Cold and My Underwater Fear“ (2012) followed by the 2015 album “The House of Rain”.

In march 2017 mastermind Sevren Ni-Arb and vocal artist Estefanía released “Secrets“ on meshwork music. 2020 marks the release of album number 10, “Transformation“.