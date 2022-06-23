Kiberspassk release third single & video ‘Daleko’ from their upcoming album ‘Smorodina’

June 23, 2022 bernard

Kiberspassk have revealed another track from their second studio album which is set to release…
Kiberspassk release third single & video'Daleko' from their upcoming album'Smorodina'

Kiberspassk have revealed another track from their second studio album which is set to release via Out Of Line. Their new album “Smorodina” in 2022 is the follow-up to their first album, “See Bear”.

The new single “Daleko” is a tragic love song and the drama of the song’s plot is revealed in a video clip created using a unique sand art technology.

Here’s what singer “BabaYaga” says about “Daleko”: “The song of a woman waiting for her beloved from the battlefield, from a long trip. Her call is full of tragedy, but at the same time, hopes for a meeting with her beloved.”

Here’s the new video.


