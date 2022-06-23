Darkwave project Distance H debutes with ‘Bitch 16’ single feat. Ophelia from Saigon Blue Rain

June 23, 2022 bernard

Out now is “Bitch 16”, the debut single for the French darkwave project Distance H…
Darkwave project Distance H debutes with'Bitch 16' single feat. Ophelia from Saigon Blue Rain

Out now is “Bitch 16”, the debut single for the French darkwave project Distance H featuring Ophelia from Saigon Blue Rain.

The track will appear on Distance H’s forthcoming EP, “Intimacy”. For the project’s debut EP Parisian producer ManuH invited a string of female singers.

Here’s what ManuH says about the new single: “The track is in some ways opposed to Sweet 16 and its form of happy, carefree transition. When sweetness gives way to brutality; when detachment gives way to obsession, when desire gives way to disgust. It is a frontal and direct title, that a more distant , disconnected and almost salutary passage does not manage to soothe.”

“Bitch 16” is available on all digital platforms.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Darkwave project Distance H debutes with 'Bitch 16' single feat. Ophelia from Saigon Blue Rain

Darkwave project Distance H debutes with ‘Bitch 16’ single feat. Ophelia from Saigon Blue Rain

June 23, 2022 bernard
Norwegian act Bel Canto confirms new album plans - unnamed producer on board

Norwegian act Bel Canto confirms new album plans – unnamed producer on board

June 22, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Czarina: ‘I Wanted To Establish An Artistic And Creative DNA’

June 22, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Finnish EBM/dark electro duo Miseria Ultima inks recorddel with Alfa Matrix

Finnish EBM/dark electro duo Miseria Ultima inks recorddeal with Alfa Matrix

June 20, 2022 bernard
Suzi Sabotage signs with Out Of Line Music and announces sophomore album

Suzi Sabotage signs with Out Of Line Music and announces sophomore album

June 20, 2022 bernard