Darkwave project Distance H debutes with ‘Bitch 16’ single feat. Ophelia from Saigon Blue Rain

Out now is “Bitch 16”, the debut single for the French darkwave project Distance H featuring Ophelia from Saigon Blue Rain.

The track will appear on Distance H’s forthcoming EP, “Intimacy”. For the project’s debut EP Parisian producer ManuH invited a string of female singers.

Here’s what ManuH says about the new single: “The track is in some ways opposed to Sweet 16 and its form of happy, carefree transition. When sweetness gives way to brutality; when detachment gives way to obsession, when desire gives way to disgust. It is a frontal and direct title, that a more distant , disconnected and almost salutary passage does not manage to soothe.”

“Bitch 16” is available on all digital platforms.