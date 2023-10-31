New X Marks the Pedwalk Video Ahead of New Album: Final Call

“Final Call” is the 3rd video single of the upcoming X Marks The Pedwalk album “Superstition”. “Superstition” will be out on November 10 on CD and as download and streaming, for instance here on Bandcamp.

“Superstition” is the band’s 12th album since their formation 35 years ago. Sevren Ni-Arb and Estefania describe “Superstition” as “an immersive exploration of deepest desires and feelings and does not shy away from the somber reality of despair and mortality.” The album holds 11 dark synth-electro-pop tracks.

Here’ sthe new single, “Final Call”.

About X Marks The Pedwalk

X Marks The Pedwalk was founded by Sevren Ni-Arb in 1988. The project became one of the most influential and visionary bands from the so called EBM scene in the 90s thanks to hits like “Abattoir” and albums like “Freaks” (1992) and “Human Desolation” (1993).

The controversial single “Facer” and the follow-up album “Meshwork” in 1994 laid the foundation for a complete sub-genre in electronic music called Future-Pop. In 1996 the project went on a hiatus after the album “Drawback”.

15 yearslater the band returned with the albums “Inner Zone Journey” (2010) and “The Sun, The Cold and My Underwater Fear” (2012). In 2015 the album “The House of Rain” followed. In march 2017 Sevren Ni-Arb and Estefanía released “Secrets” and “Transformation” (2020) on meshwork music. 2022 also marked the release of “New / End”. Our own reviewer then wrote that “X Marks The Pedwalk remains a warrant for creative and exciting Electro-Pop music”.