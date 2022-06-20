:Wumpscut: – For Those About To Starve (EP – Beton Kopf Media / Metropolis Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Last year Rudy Ratzinger took us by surprise bringing :Wumpscut: back alive releasing the album “Fiedermavs 303”. And the resurrection moves on as we again get new stuff.

Content: The work takes off with the familiar “Justin Kohlenklau” (previously released as single) revealing the familiar punchy :W: sound which is danceable and elaborated. We next get three more songs revealing a ‘softer’- but recognizable style. The samplings remain an essential part of the work. The next part of the EP reveals instrumental edits of the same songs.

+ + + : “Justin Kohlenklau” is a great song reminding us of the genius of Ratzinger. A bit of provocation, aggressive and dark sound treatments, Rudy’s familiar growls and a danceable cadence. The instrumental edit sounds pretty cool as well.

– – – : I’m afraid the other tracks of the EP can’t totally convince me. The songs are repetitive and without a climax. So in the end we get a great song and EP fillers.

Conclusion: :Wumpscut: will always remain a legendary formation which accomplished multiple essential works in the Dark-Electro style but I can’t count this new work on the list.

Best songs: “Justin Kohlenklau”, “Justin Kohlenklau – Instrumental”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100050495769385

Label: www.metropolis-records.com / www.facebook.com/MetropolisRecords