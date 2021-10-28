Ravenous offer lyric video for ‘Frozen Tears’ ahead of new album out this Friday

October 28, 2021 bernard

(Photo by Ravenous & Pixel Breed) The second pre-release single “Frozen Tears” is now available…
Resurrected EBM squad Ravenous launches brand new single and lyric video for'Roots'

(Photo by Ravenous & Pixel Breed) The second pre-release single “Frozen Tears” is now available everywhere as download or stream. You can watch the lyric video below. “Frozen Tears” was originally planned for a 2001 release but never got released in the end.

The new Ravenous album, “Forward to the Roots”, will be released this Friday (October 29th, 2021) on Repo Records for the band’s 25th anniversary. It is the 4th album of the trio consisting of Björn Böttcher, Gerrit Thomas and Tim Fockenbrock.

The album is a mix of new songs (“Roots”, “Here Again” and “Free Me”), unreleased tracks and rarities from the band archive ranging from unreleased versions of tracks from the 1996 debut (recorded by X-Marks the Pedwalk’s mind Andre Schmechta), to unreleased remixes, demos and rarities.

Here is “Frozen Tears”.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags: , ,

You may have missed

Resurrected EBM squad Ravenous launches brand new single and lyric video for 'Roots'

Ravenous offer lyric video for ‘Frozen Tears’ ahead of new album out this Friday

October 28, 2021 bernard
Frontman ska punk act Sublime with Rome tries to ruin career neofolk act ROME

Frontman ska punk act Sublime with Rome tries to ruin career neofolk act ROME

October 28, 2021 bernard
Lacrimosa to release new studio album for their 25th band anniversary

Worldwide paper shortage delays release new Lacrimosa album

October 26, 2021 bernard
Space March launches brand new 80s pop video for 'Algorithm'

Space March launches brand new 80s pop video for ‘Algorithm’

October 26, 2021 bernard
Dark rock / industrial act Auger returns with brand new single 'Libra'

Dark rock / industrial act Auger returns with brand new single ‘Libra’

October 26, 2021 bernard