Ravenous offer lyric video for ‘Frozen Tears’ ahead of new album out this Friday
(Photo by Ravenous & Pixel Breed) The second pre-release single “Frozen Tears” is now available everywhere as download or stream. You can watch the lyric video below. “Frozen Tears” was originally planned for a 2001 release but never got released in the end.
The new Ravenous album, “Forward to the Roots”, will be released this Friday (October 29th, 2021) on Repo Records for the band’s 25th anniversary. It is the 4th album of the trio consisting of Björn Böttcher, Gerrit Thomas and Tim Fockenbrock.
The album is a mix of new songs (“Roots”, “Here Again” and “Free Me”), unreleased tracks and rarities from the band archive ranging from unreleased versions of tracks from the 1996 debut (recorded by X-Marks the Pedwalk’s mind Andre Schmechta), to unreleased remixes, demos and rarities.
Here is “Frozen Tears”.
