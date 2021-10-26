Space March launches brand new 80s pop video for ‘Algorithm’

Out now is the brand new Space March video “Algorithm”, which is also the title track of the 2021 album by Space March, which was released on 24 September 2021.

“Algorithm” is a collection of 10 songs spanning 10 years of songwriting. It is the first in a series of albums drawing on Craig Simmons’s deep and ever-growing archive of material. The album features 6 new and unreleased songs, as well as new mixes of recent Space March singles, and a completely new version of the past single, “Saturn’s Sun”, with “Again” appended to the title.

Craig Simmons released his first Space March album already in 2003, having previously released a dance music album in the mid-90s and two albums through a synthpop duo called ElectroSquad in the late 90s. For those into recording and mixing details, the project’s third album, “Monumental”, got mixed by Mark Saunders (Erasure, A-ha, The Cure, David Byrne).

You can watch the video for “Algorithm” below.

And here is the full album.

<a href="https://spacemarch.bandcamp.com/album/algorithm">Algorithm by Space March</a>