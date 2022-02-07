Watch video newest single from LA based industrial metal act Dawn Of Ashes: ‘The Despondent Hole’

The Los Angeles based industrial metal band Dawn Of Ashes has released “The Despondent Hole”,…
The Los Angeles based industrial metal band Dawn Of Ashes has released “The Despondent Hole”, the newest single from their upcoming LP, “Scars Of The Broken”. “Scars Of The Broken” is the follow-up to their 2020 album “The Antinomian”. “Scars of the Broken”, is set for a March 18th release date on Artoffact Records.

Here’s the band’s newest single.


