Dmitry Darling (Freakangel, Suicidal Romance, Matthew Creed) launches synthwave project D X R L X N G – 2nd single out now

February 7, 2022 bernard

D X R L X N G is a new electronic project of Estonian artist…
D X R L X N G is a new electronic project of Estonian artist Dmitry Darling (Freakangel, Suicidal Romance, Matthew Creed). In December a first single “HXGH” was released on Dmitry’s own label Creeping13. This February saw D X R L X N G return with a second single “FXLL”.

Here’s how the project started says Dmitry: “While working on Freakangel’s fifth album recording sessions I was forced to drive from one studio to another and mostly during the night. Gladly, I am a big fan of Spotify playlists that appear out of nowhere and accompany me during the night. On one of such drives, I got inspired by the loneliness and beauty of night driving accompanied by synth-wave vibes. Immediately I wanted to convey emotions into music and turned my MacBook right on the parking slot… that is how it all started. Put on top lyrics about destructive emotions that accompany me forever and you will get what D X R L X N G is about.”

You can check out the track below.


