Dmitry Darling (Freakangel, Suicidal Romance, Matthew Creed) launches synthwave project D X R L X N G – 2nd single out now
D X R L X N G is a new electronic project of Estonian artist…
D X R L X N G is a new electronic project of Estonian artist Dmitry Darling (Freakangel, Suicidal Romance, Matthew Creed). In December a first single “HXGH” was released on Dmitry’s own label Creeping13. This February saw D X R L X N G return with a second single “FXLL”.
Here’s how the project started says Dmitry: “While working on Freakangel’s fifth album recording sessions I was forced to drive from one studio to another and mostly during the night. Gladly, I am a big fan of Spotify playlists that appear out of nowhere and accompany me during the night. On one of such drives, I got inspired by the loneliness and beauty of night driving accompanied by synth-wave vibes. Immediately I wanted to convey emotions into music and turned my MacBook right on the parking slot… that is how it all started. Put on top lyrics about destructive emotions that accompany me forever and you will get what D X R L X N G is about.”
You can check out the track below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether