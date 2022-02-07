Attrition compiles period 1986 – 2004 on ‘A Great Desire (1986 – 2004)’ vinyl
The UK electro act Attrition has compiled the period 1986 – 2004 on the “A Great Desire (1986 – 2004)” on vinyl.
The vinyl holds 10 tracks, most never before released on vinyl. All songs were recorded at various locations in London, Brussels and Coventry, UK between 1986 and 2004. The material was remastered from the original DAT tapes by Martin Bowes at The Cage in 2021. The album includes 2 free posters of Martin and Kerri Bowes.
RIP Kerri Bowes
The band also informed us of the sad passing of Kerri Bowes (1982 – 2022) who was part of the band between 2012 and 2018. She co-wrote the horror film score “Invocation” and performed it live with Martin in Germany (2013) and Transylvania (2018).
Attrition will perform a live version of the score at The Tin on February 26th, in her memory, as special guests of their friends in Fütumche! who will play Coventry for a special event showcasing the release of their second album “A Healthy Dose of Fear”.
Here’s the score Kerri worked on.
