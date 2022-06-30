Norway’s Lights A.M releases brand new video ‘Another Life’
The Norwegian synthwave / darkwave / electronic dream-pop project Lights A.M has released a brand…
The Norwegian synthwave / darkwave / electronic dream-pop project Lights A.M has released a brand new video for the track “Another Life” taken from the project’s upcoming album “Clouds”. The original footage was shot by Christian Paulsen (Hell:Sector).
Lights A.M is the project of Erlend Eilertsen (aka Essence Of Mind’s frontman) and offers what he himself describes as being “quite melancholic, but always with a tint of hope and a deeper meaning; it is a reflection of life and how it can feel sometimes, from everything from dark days, sleepless nights and the loss of someone close, to hope, appreciation and the feeling of connecting to everything as a part of our journey.”
The label from its side describes it as “dream pop with elements from shoegaze and synth pop”. All in all very enjoyable music that can only come from the Nordics. The release is available for pre-order on Bandcamp and will be out on July 15th. Three tracks are already available for immediate download.
For now, check out the new video for “Another Life”!
