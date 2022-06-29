Mexican dark electro / black metal act God Destruction is back with all new single: ‘Panzerfaust’

After two years of silent work and tragedy (Charles Black died from Covid-19) the Mexican dark electro / black metal act God Destruction is back with an all new single, “Panzerfaust”. The single will be out on July 7 and can already be pre-ordered via Bandcamp.

Formed in Mexico City in 2009, the band brings an is a aggro / industrial/ black metal sound which first saw the light of day on their first EP “Satan Before To Destroy The World” followed by the second EP “VI:VI:VI (666)”. In 2012 the trio released “Illuminatus”, their first studio album followed in in 2014 by the full length “Novus Ordo Seclorum”. The trilogy ended with the 2016 album “Redentor”. In the next four years, the project released the single “Reincarnated” (2018) and the EP “Unholy Trinity” (2020) before being confronted with the untimely death of their friend and founding member Charles Black due to Covid-19.

In further news, the band’s first two albums “Illuminatus” and “Novus Ordo Seclorum” are back available on all known digital platforms.

Below is the artwork for the new single.