VOWWS release new single and videoclip ‘Impulse Control’

The inventors of Death pop, Industrial pop and Dark pop from Los Angeles are back with a new single called ‘Impulse Control’ that can be ordered here. The new videoclip was shot by singer/musician Rizz and Jesse Draxler (Nine Inch Nails, Chelsea Wolfe, the Black Queen) in Little Tokyo just before the corona-crisis broke out.

Dark, doomy, dreamy, cinematic and mysterious is the style of VOWWS. Those elements can be seen again in the new clip. The band states: “It’s a unique time for humanity, the machine has stopped and we’re all in solitary having to deal with ourselves. There’s a lot of anxiety that we can’t really run from. Like everyone else, we’re processing a huge shock and experiencing things we’ve never dealt with before. We’re grateful to have an outlet for some of the angst, it feels like the best way we can work through something this intense is to capture the feeling. A lot of the song came out of nowhere, straight from the void probably.”

VOWWS earlier collaborated with Deftones singer Chino Moreno, New Wave icon Gary Numan, Danny Lohner (Renhölder) of Nine Inch Nails/Marilyn Manson and toured with The Cult in the US. Their first album ‘The Great Sun’ was co-produced by Kevin McMahon (Swans). Last year the band performed in Paris, London and Tokyo on fashion events and recently Rizz and Matt toured the US and Europe as support for Poppy.

