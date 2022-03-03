Volruptus – Pyrolatry (EP – Tripalium Records)

March 3, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Acid, Dark-Techno, Electro. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: Hailing from Iceland, Volruptus has already released…

Genre/Influences: Acid, Dark-Techno, Electro.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Hailing from Iceland, Volruptus has already released multiple works including two albums. He now and for the very first time joined hands together with Tripalium Records to unleash this new EP featuring four songs.

Content: “Pyrolatry” is a diversified and hard-danceable production. The songs are driven by dynamic rhythms while featuring a sonic cocktail with nervous Electronic sequences, icy Acid passages and a mix of Techno and D’n’B.

+ + + : I like the good-old 12” format featuring 4 different songs. There’s something to say about each song, this EP being very diversified. I like the icy sound treatments running through “Human Control” and Technoid approach of the title track. The songs have been meticulously built up while holding on a constant power and rhythm.

– – – : I can’t say there’s one song to throw away, but the opening piece (cf. “Playing With Fire”) also is the less convincing one.

Conclusion: Volruptus stands for a cold, eclectic sonic trip.

Best songs: “Human Control”, “Pyrolatry”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/volruptus

Label: www.tripaliumcorp.com / www.facebook.com/tripaliumcorp


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Bandcamp is joining Epic Games

Bandcamp is joining Epic Games: ‘This could become epic!’

March 2, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Russian dark techno act Spirit Milk launches 'Death Cult'

Dark techno act Spirit Milk launches ‘Death Cult’

March 2, 2022 bernard
Color Theory does double Depeche Mode feature on new single 'Sometimes + The Things You Said'

Color Theory does double Depeche Mode feature on new single ‘Sometimes + The Things You Said’

March 2, 2022 bernard
Italian futurepop / synthpop band Stars Crusaders back with their 3rd album 'M.A.T.E.R.'

Italian futurepop / synthpop band Stars Crusaders back with their 3rd album ‘M.A.T.E.R.’

March 2, 2022 bernard
Industrial / goth metal act Suicide Queen launches 2nd single 'She Haunts You'

Industrial / goth metal act Suicide Queen launches 2nd single ‘She Haunts You’

March 2, 2022 bernard