Volruptus – Pyrolatry (EP – Tripalium Records)
Genre/Influences: Acid, Dark-Techno, Electro. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: Hailing from Iceland, Volruptus has already released…
Background/Info: Hailing from Iceland, Volruptus has already released multiple works including two albums. He now and for the very first time joined hands together with Tripalium Records to unleash this new EP featuring four songs.
Content: “Pyrolatry” is a diversified and hard-danceable production. The songs are driven by dynamic rhythms while featuring a sonic cocktail with nervous Electronic sequences, icy Acid passages and a mix of Techno and D’n’B.
+ + + : I like the good-old 12” format featuring 4 different songs. There’s something to say about each song, this EP being very diversified. I like the icy sound treatments running through “Human Control” and Technoid approach of the title track. The songs have been meticulously built up while holding on a constant power and rhythm.
– – – : I can’t say there’s one song to throw away, but the opening piece (cf. “Playing With Fire”) also is the less convincing one.
Conclusion: Volruptus stands for a cold, eclectic sonic trip.
Best songs: “Human Control”, “Pyrolatry”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/volruptus
Label: www.tripaliumcorp.com / www.facebook.com/tripaliumcorp
