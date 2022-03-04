V/A Atonal 2 / Encyclopedia Of Obscure Aural Wonders 80 / 90s (Album – SPH Tapes)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Dark-Ambient, Industrial, Noise.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: SPH was mainly active in the late 80s and 90s. It’s a Portuguese label set up by Fernando Cerqueira -who was involved with Ras.Al.Ghul. After a long break, the label became active again. This compilation is a selection of fifteen international artists featuring songs from the past.

Artists: Mr. Ebu, PBK, Randy Greif, La Sonorité Jaune, Astro, Pacific 231, Sshe Retina Stimulants, Deas Synthetische Mischgewebe, Comando Bruno, Nouvelles Lectures Cosmopolites, Ah Cama Sotz, Trance, Emil Beaulieau, Enkidada, Lieutenant Caramel.

Content: From the very first notes and tracks you directly catch the good-old sounds of early Experimental music. From Electro-Minimal experiments to freaky, tormented Ambient atmospheres to pure improvisation to heavier Noise passages this compilation brings good-old memories back to life.

+ + + : The compilation features a nice selection of renowned artists. Names like Randy Greif, Pacific 231, Nouvelles Lectures Cosmopolites, Ah Cama Sotz, Trance and Lieutenant Caramel are familiar names, but the common element between all the artists is their impressive discographies. This album is a true addition to the collection of Experimental lovers. I recommend the opening, Electro-Experimental cut by Mr. Ebu, the extremely tortured sphere created by Randy Greif, the more Ambient orientated Sshe Retina Stimulants and Industrial sound treatments of Trance. Most of the artists also remind us that you don’t necessarily need much equipment to create an original sound exposure.

– – – : Some tracks are a bit too experimental and Noise-like to my taste, but the tracklist is luckily varied.

Conclusion: This is a true minimal, but essential compilation getting us back to the early years of Experimental/Industrial/Ambient music.

Best bands: Randy Greif, Mr. Ebu, Sshe Retina Stimulants.

Rate: 7.

Label: www.facebook.com/SPH-TAPES-108639348044720