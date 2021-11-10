VoiceCoil side-project Gravity Corps drops debut EP ‘Zero Grav’ – check the video for ‘Another Day’
Mark Sousa, the Denver based mastermind behind futurepop act VoiceCoil, has just dropped the debut…
Mark Sousa, the Denver based mastermind behind futurepop act VoiceCoil, has just dropped the debut EP for his aggressive alternative electronic project, Gravity Corps: “Zero Grav”. Mark: “Gravity Corps is a different angle to what I do artistically. It’s a more aggressive, angrier side of my mind. It’s a more simplistic and raw presentation in its themes.”
About the EP Mark has this to say: “‘Zero Grav’ plays on various varied themes from track to track. ‘Thankful For Another Day’ is a simple statement of the same titled track. ‘Selling Sorrow’ and ‘Cold And Elegant’ focus heavily on themes of artistic integrity and disassociation respectively. ‘Scarred To Death’ – the first piece written for the project – was inspired by dark science fiction.”
Zero Grav is available now as a digital download via Bandcamp, you can check it below. The “Zero Grav” EP is to be followed in 2022 with a full length album.
And here is the video for “Another Day”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.