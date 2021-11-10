VoiceCoil side-project Gravity Corps drops debut EP ‘Zero Grav’ – check the video for ‘Another Day’

Mark Sousa, the Denver based mastermind behind futurepop act VoiceCoil, has just dropped the debut EP for his aggressive alternative electronic project, Gravity Corps: “Zero Grav”. Mark: “Gravity Corps is a different angle to what I do artistically. It’s a more aggressive, angrier side of my mind. It’s a more simplistic and raw presentation in its themes.”

About the EP Mark has this to say: “‘Zero Grav’ plays on various varied themes from track to track. ‘Thankful For Another Day’ is a simple statement of the same titled track. ‘Selling Sorrow’ and ‘Cold And Elegant’ focus heavily on themes of artistic integrity and disassociation respectively. ‘Scarred To Death’ – the first piece written for the project – was inspired by dark science fiction.”

Zero Grav is available now as a digital download via Bandcamp, you can check it below. The “Zero Grav” EP is to be followed in 2022 with a full length album.

<a href="https://gravitycorps.bandcamp.com/album/zero-grav-ep">ZERO GRAV EP by Gravity Corps</a>

And here is the video for “Another Day”.