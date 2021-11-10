Gothic/post-punk band Cyborg Amok unveils new video for ‘Burden Away’

Gothic/post-punk band Cyborg Amok has just unveiled their new video for the song, “Burden Away”. The song appears on the band’s self-titled album.

Greg Bullock (synths/vocals) says this about the song: “‘Burden Away’ was one of those songs that came together start to finish in a few hours one afternoon. I recorded all of the music and vocals. We felt that “Burden Away” best represented the direction Cyborg Amok is going in. So, it was chosen for the video. We let Nick and Pete at Howl Peak depict the song as they interpreted it for themselves. As for Cyborg Amok, we prefer to allow the audience to find their own meaning in our music.”

Cyborg Amok is Greg Bullock (synths/vocals) and Brydon Bullock (drums/vocals). Greg Bullock is the former the keyboardist for RealEyes and Shamen, and currently splits his time between Cyborg Amok and The Antoine Poncelet Band. Brydon Bullock is an up and coming drummer on the local music scene and has performed with Rockit Live in NYC and on the Jersey Shore.

Check out the video for “Burden Away”.

The band’s self-titled debut album can be checked out below. The album is a compilation of two previous EPs that are now extinct.

<a href="https://gabworxllc.bandcamp.com/album/cyborg-amok">Cyborg Amok by Cyborg Amok</a>