Vlimmer – Nebenkörper (Album – Blackjack Illuminist Records)

December 15, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Gothic. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette. Background/Info: Alexander Donat moves on with Vlimmer….

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Gothic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info: Alexander Donat moves on with Vlimmer. The prolific German artist who this year achieved the impressive EP-series, releasing 18 EP’s over the past five years –and who’s still active with a few other projects plus running his own label, is already back on track unleashing the first Vlimmer album. He used other instruments and composed twelve new songs.

Content: Vlimmer’s influences remain pretty recognizable, but the sound has evolved towards a darker and harder result. The rhythms become more dynamic while the rest of the music is characterized by blasting Electro sounds next to guitar play and low bass lines. The songs are still sung in German, sometimes in a rather exclaiming way.

+ + + : Vlimmer has accomplished a new tour de force. The focus has been clearly different although the influences are still dominated by good-old Cold-Wave and Post-Punk. Some passages remind me of The Cure, but this work sounds more violent. The rhythms are impressive, but I also noticed some irresistible icy synth leads –“I.P.A.” is a great song in the genre. Some other parts are like controlled chaos, revealing a totally different approach than what we’ve been used to hearing from this artist.

– – – : I often said that Vlimmer was missing potential hits. I don’t know if some songs of the album will become hits, but I noticed some interesting cuts like “I.P.A.” and “Minusgesicht”. My only regret is that the songs remain pretty short; only 2 tracks are going over the 4 minutes.

Conclusion: Vlimmer is constantly evolving in sound and production and is a band to discover if you’re into Cold-Wave and Post-Punk. What will be the next step? An album sung in English…?

Best songs: “I.P.A.”, “Minusgesicht”, “Meter”, “Fensteraus”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/VlimmerMusic

Label: www.facebook.com/Blackjack.Illuminist


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

French neoclassical ensemble Dark Sanctuary returns after 12 years of studio silence

French neoclassical ensemble Dark Sanctuary returns after 12 years of studio silence

December 14, 2021 bernard
Lycia celebrate 30th anniversary 'Ionia' debut album with vinyl reissues

Lycia reissues sophomore album ‘A Day in the Stark Corner’ on double vinyl

December 14, 2021 bernard
BOREDOMproduct releases h/p single 'Black Tea' as 'Programma' album suffers productional delay

BOREDOMproduct releases h/p single ‘Black Tea’ as ‘Programma’ album suffers productional delay

December 13, 2021 bernard
The Birthday Massacre get new single out: 'Dreams Of You' - check out the radio version!

The Birthday Massacre get new single out: ‘Dreams Of You’ – check out the radio version!

December 13, 2021 bernard
Electribe 101 'canceled' 1991 album to be released early next year - pre-orders available

Electribe 101’s ‘canceled’ 1991 album to be released early next year – pre-orders available

December 13, 2021 bernard