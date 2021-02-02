Viking on Masked Singer UK appears to be a-ha’s Morten Harket (as if you didn’t yet know) – watch all the videos

Behind the Viking mask in season 2 of the Masked Singer UK TV show is none other than a-ha’s Morten Harket, which was clear from the first song he sang actually. Harket decided to join the show after the COVID-19 pandemic had wiped a major tour off the foreseeable calendar, which suddenly opened the door to other types of requests.

The Masked Singer is a British reality singing competition television series (ITV) based on the Masked Singer franchise which originated from the South Korean version of the show King of Mask Singer.

For those who haven’t seen Morten Harket’s performances as Viking, you can catch up on YouTube, including of course a rendition of “Take on me”.

And here’s the Viking is Unmasked! video and extra.