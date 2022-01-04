Fractal – Access Denied (Album – Aliens Production)
Genre/Influences: IDM, Minimal-Electro. Format: IDM. Background/Info: The Polish Fractal project this year signed to Aliens…
Genre/Influences: IDM, Minimal-Electro.
Format: IDM.
Background/Info: The Polish Fractal project this year signed to Aliens Production and already released three albums: “A Unique Hybrid”, “Human Error” and “Equilibrium”. Tomasz Łukowicz is already back on track releasing another album, which was originally written and recorded in 2015.
Content: “Access Denied” clearly has similarities in the sounds and influences with previous productions, but this work sounds a bit more into IDM. There still is this Ambient/Cinematographic approach, but it all sounds like Fractal was more into minimalism a way back. Raw sound treatments, dark atmospheres and broken rhythms are the main ingredients this work has been made of. Industrial sound treatments can be heard as well.
+ + + : “Access Denied” stands for pure, good-old IDM. The work is into reverie, but still a danceable side because of its slow cadence. I like the global production and its bleeping sequences and other refined arrangements, but I also enjoyed the ‘harder’ elements like Industrial noises empowered by heavy blasts. “Abacus” and “Don’t Turn The Key” both are pure sonic jewels standing for sophisticated Electronic music.
– – – : The work would maybe be a bit more accessible by the addition of some vocal lines, but in this case it would maybe lose its IDM effect.
Conclusion: This work brings us back to the ‘origins’ of Fractal and I’ve to admit it clearly already sounded as promising and cool IDM.
Best songs: “Abacus”, “Don’t Turn The Key”, “Impact”, “Pxy 887”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/tomasz.lukowicz.1
Label: www.label.aliens.sk / www.facebook.com/pages/Aliens-production-label/200028820052578
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether