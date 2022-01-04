Fractal – Access Denied (Album – Aliens Production)

Genre/Influences: IDM, Minimal-Electro.

Format: IDM.

Background/Info: The Polish Fractal project this year signed to Aliens Production and already released three albums: “A Unique Hybrid”, “Human Error” and “Equilibrium”. Tomasz Łukowicz is already back on track releasing another album, which was originally written and recorded in 2015.

Content: “Access Denied” clearly has similarities in the sounds and influences with previous productions, but this work sounds a bit more into IDM. There still is this Ambient/Cinematographic approach, but it all sounds like Fractal was more into minimalism a way back. Raw sound treatments, dark atmospheres and broken rhythms are the main ingredients this work has been made of. Industrial sound treatments can be heard as well.

+ + + : “Access Denied” stands for pure, good-old IDM. The work is into reverie, but still a danceable side because of its slow cadence. I like the global production and its bleeping sequences and other refined arrangements, but I also enjoyed the ‘harder’ elements like Industrial noises empowered by heavy blasts. “Abacus” and “Don’t Turn The Key” both are pure sonic jewels standing for sophisticated Electronic music.

– – – : The work would maybe be a bit more accessible by the addition of some vocal lines, but in this case it would maybe lose its IDM effect.

Conclusion: This work brings us back to the ‘origins’ of Fractal and I’ve to admit it clearly already sounded as promising and cool IDM.

Best songs: “Abacus”, “Don’t Turn The Key”, “Impact”, “Pxy 887”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/tomasz.lukowicz.1

Label: www.label.aliens.sk / www.facebook.com/pages/Aliens-production-label/200028820052578