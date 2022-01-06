Auspex – Bloodlines (EP – Oath)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Techno. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Auspex is a New York (USA) producer and DJ. He…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Techno.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Auspex is a New York (USA) producer and DJ. He already released a few EP’s during the past few years and now strikes back with the EP “Bloodlines” featuring five tracks released on his own label.
Content: I wasn’t familiar at all with Auspex. The sound and influences are clearly driven by Dark-Techno fields with some Industrial- and EBM elements on top. The bouncing rhythm reminds me a bit of Neikka RPM, which is another New York formation, but involved with Industrial/EBM music. Next to the rhythm, the songs are driven by dark grooves and -atmospheres.
+ + + : Auspex stands for hard and merciless, pumping kicks. I especially like the atypical approach of the project, which is much more than simply Techno music. There’s an evil, Industrial dark side hanging over the production. There’s something to say about every single cut, but I’ve a preference for the harder “Mother May I” and “Never Is A Long Time” and “Seven Sisters” (inspired by the books of Lucinda Riley?), which are both featuring a raw, repetitive sonar bleep.
– – – : All songs are cool, but it’s just a pity the last track sounds a bit as an antithesis to the other ones.
Conclusion: If Auspex is Techno music, it clearly will appeal to a wider audience who are also familiar with darker music fields like Industrial and EBM.
Best songs: “Mother May I”, “Never Is A Long Time”, “Seven Sisters”, “Bloodlines”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/djauspex
