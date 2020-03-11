Verboden Festival celebrates 5th anniversary with all star lineup

The dark alternative music festival Verboden, announces the dates and lineup for their fifth anniversary.

Operating as one of Canada’s largest dark alternative music festivals, Verboden is celebrating its 5th anniversary by hosting a 5-day music festival at various live venues in Vancouver. Verboden festival features 46 artists from all over the world. The lineup features a diverse range of acts, spanning genres such as Post-Punk, EBM, Darkwave, Synthpop and many more. Headliners this year include The KVB, Trans-X, ACTORS, Pastel Ghost, Stockhaussen, BOAN, SRSQ.

Tickets are available now.

