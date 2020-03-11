Nite announce their new album ‘Sleepless’ – music video for ‘All You’ve Ever Dreamed Of’ out now

Dream pop/electronic rock twin duo Nite has announced the release of their third album “Sleepless”.

“Sleepless” is a collection of stories about the twins and how they were experiencing different seasons of life. For Kyle, his songs are based around his sense of identity and past experiences that have formed him into who he is now. Myles’s songs focus more on the pursuit of something to come, rather than reflecting on what has passed.

The twins were heavily inspired by classic songwriting and vibes from bands that not only programmed synths but were also more organic in their approach, artists such as Roxy Music, The Blue Nile and The Style Council.

For this new album the duo fully embraced the idea of a more live sound, departing slightly from the programmed essence of their previous album “Reborn”, when recruiting drummer, Phil Helms. After performing with Helms for over a year on the road, Nite recorded his performance at Red Wood Studios in Denton, TX.

“Sleepless” will be released April 17th on Cleopatra Records worldwide. The music video for “All You’ve Ever Dreamed Of” can be viewed below.

Upcoming Shows

March 6th Dallas TX – Top Ten Records

March 28th Ft Worth TX Shipping and Receiving – W/ Black Tie Dynasty

April 17th San Antonio TX – The Amp Room – Album release Texas tour

April 18th Austin TX – Swan Dive – Album release Texas tour

April 30th-Houston TX – White Oak – Album release Texas tour

May 2nd Dallas TX – Club Dada – Album release Texas tour

