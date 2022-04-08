V/A Zona Electronica (Album – Zoharum)

April 8, 2022

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Experimental, Ambient-Electro, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: “Zona Electronica” is an invitation to…

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Experimental, Ambient-Electro, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Zona Electronica” is an invitation to discover fourteen Polish -and originating from Poland, artists dealing with different Electronic genres. All tracks are exclusive pieces.

Artists: DID, Clinamen, Kompozyt, Pin Park, Aquavoice, Hubert Heathertoes, Jeff Gburek, Fischerle, Mammoth Ulthana, Ab Intra, Mike Majkowski, Voices Of The Cosmos, Kamil Kowalczyk, Joanna John.

Content: This compilation is a varied selection of Polish artists dealing with pure underground Electro. From intelligent, Minimal-Electro to mysterious Ambient atmospheres and pure Dark-Ambient to Cinematic music and finally a lot of Experimental music this album has a lot to offer.

+ + + : I like compilations revealing a majority of unknown artists. I was fascinated by the Dark-Ambient interpretation of Kompozyt, the Minimal-Electro and IDM driven cut of Pin Park and the more into Experimental sounding Fischerle.

– – – : Some artists are definitely too Experimental for my taste.

Conclusion: This is an interesting and fascinating experience revealing some hidden treasures of the Polish Electro-underground scene.

Best bands: Pin Park, Kompozyt, Fischerle, Clinamen, Voices Of The Cosmos.

Rate: 7.

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum


Tags:

