Utolsó Hullám – Szárnytalan Angyal (Album – Utolsó Hullám)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Hailing from the Budapest, the capital of Hungria, Utolsó Hullám has been set up in 2019. They last year unleashed their self-released debut album which can be translated as “Wingles Angel”. The themes of inspiration are about lovers, existentialist crisis situations, and endless good times.

Content: The album features 9 songs which from the first notes reveal the Dark-Wave inspiration. The tracks are rather slow and supported by a dark, sinister mood. The vocals have been sung in their Mother tongue.

+ + + : This band might catch the attention of Sisters Of Mercy- and The Mission fans; there’s this somber, deep, vibrating bass playing with typically 80s Cold-Wave guitar play on top. The songs are into melancholy. The guitar parts inject the true spirit to the work and excels in tracks like “Ez A Reggel Sem Az Enyém” and “Utolsó Hullám”.

– – – : I think the single but essential element the band can improve is the production of the vocals. I’m missing a bit more passion in it. The Hungarian language makes it impossible to understand what the lyrics are dealing with but that’s not really a major point.

Conclusion: Utolsó Hullám is a name to keep in mind; they’ve achieved an excellent and promising debut-album which I can only but highly recommend to Post-Punk lovers.

Best songs: “Utolsó Hullám”, “Ez A Reggel Sem Az Enyém”, “Egy Szép Napon”, “Oly Mélyen Alszol”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/utolso.hullam.official