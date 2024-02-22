POC – It’s No Fun (EP – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 22, 2024 0
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: POC is a Swedish duo driven by Mika Rossi (Autodafeh, Endless Shame, Agrezzior ao) and his son Sebastian. “It’s No Fun” features five songs.

Content: POC stands for old-school EBM driven by menacing bass lines, simple, but efficient tunes and a few more elaborated passages with bleeps and extra noises. The vocals are rather simple and easy to keep in mind.

+ + + : This is an interesting and satisfying debut by father and son Rossi. It’s cool to discover an EP featuring 5 different songs. Pay attention for “Tick Tock” and “Work My Body” which according to me both have a true potential for EBM dancefloors. The last mentioned song is also more elaborated although still into old-school EBM.

– – – : I think the vocals could be a bit more passionate and harsher. The lyrics are really simple but that’s not really a point.

Conclusion: This EP smells like more!

Best songs: “Tick Tock”, “Work My Body”, “A Shot Of Jäger”.

Rate: 8.

Label: www.darkdimensions.dewww.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206

author avatar
Inferno Sound Diaries
I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.
See Full Bio

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Bedless Bones – Mire Of Mercury (Album – Metropolis Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 21, 2024 0

VeiiLA – Sentimental Craving For Beauty (Album – Projekt)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 21, 2024 0

Plaster – Midnight Allures (EP – Pyteca)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 20, 2024 0

You may have missed

Depeche Mode collaborates with Hublot for a special watch

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 21, 2024 0

Porta Nigra Festival 2024: Front 242, VNV Nation, Kosheen, …

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 21, 2024 0

Ludovico Technique announces UK tour for 2024, get your tickets now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 21, 2024 0

Avarice in Audio hits back with all new single: ‘Wicked Die Alone’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 20, 2024 0

Sedibus (Alex Paterson + The Orb original Andy Falconer) to release all new album: ‘SETI’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 20, 2024 0
Verified by MonsterInsights