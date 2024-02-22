POC – It’s No Fun (EP – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)
Genre/Influences: EBM.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: POC is a Swedish duo driven by Mika Rossi (Autodafeh, Endless Shame, Agrezzior ao) and his son Sebastian. “It’s No Fun” features five songs.
Content: POC stands for old-school EBM driven by menacing bass lines, simple, but efficient tunes and a few more elaborated passages with bleeps and extra noises. The vocals are rather simple and easy to keep in mind.
+ + + : This is an interesting and satisfying debut by father and son Rossi. It’s cool to discover an EP featuring 5 different songs. Pay attention for “Tick Tock” and “Work My Body” which according to me both have a true potential for EBM dancefloors. The last mentioned song is also more elaborated although still into old-school EBM.
– – – : I think the vocals could be a bit more passionate and harsher. The lyrics are really simple but that’s not really a point.
Conclusion: This EP smells like more!
Best songs: “Tick Tock”, “Work My Body”, “A Shot Of Jäger”.
Rate: 8.
Label: www.darkdimensions.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206
