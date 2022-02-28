US based electro industrial act Scars Are Soulless back with sophomore album ‘Resurrection’ on Insane Records
The American one-man project Scars Are Soulless has finished work on a second LP called “Resurrection” after last year’s “Vendetta” album which was produced by Ivan Munoz-of the industrial band Vigilante.
Chip, the founder and sole participant of the project, offers a mix of dark electro / industrial sounds adding some old school elements. Thematically the album revolves around the hardships and dark side of life – but also having the strength to carry on and persevere, only the strong survive.
“Resurrection” is out now via Insane Records in digital format on all popular platforms, and the release is also available in a limited CD edition of 100 manually numbered copies which can be ordered via Bandcamp. Note that the title track “Resurrection” features Charles Crowe.
Scars Are Soulless was created in 2009 as a solo project, although live founder Chip works with Mike Pimentel. His first EP was released in 2009 but it took him until 2021 to release “Vendetta” in a final version although it was originally recorded in a demo phase in 2012. Speaking of a musician with patience!
You can check out the full album “Resurrection” right below!
And here’s the lyrics video for “Alter the unreachable”.
