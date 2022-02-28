German wave / witch house act Dedalos returns with first chapter in an album trilogy: ‘Slow Death’

February 28, 2022 bernard

Out now via the fine Re:Mission Entertainment label is the brand new Dedalos release "Slow…

Out now via the fine Re:Mission Entertainment label is the brand new Dedalos release “Slow Death”. Described as a mix between wave and witch house, “Slow Death” symbolizes the standstill of life, which ends in the loss of being.

The 12-track strong album begins with a collaboration track with +d33b+ with other tracks featuring Suffer Ring and Greywolf.

Dedalos is a musician from Germany who started started recording material in 2017. In year 2020 he released one EP “Lenity” and three (!) albums: “Behaviour”, “Love” and “Mantra”. It was followed by the EP “Adrenaline” in 2021 on Re:Mission Entertainment. After that he started working on “Slow Death” which is out now and is the first album from a new upcoming album-trilogy.

Note that there is a very limited edition (only 50 copies) available on CD as well plus a T-shirt.

Check out the album below on Bandcamp.


