German wave / witch house act Dedalos returns with first chapter in an album trilogy: ‘Slow Death’
Out now via the fine Re:Mission Entertainment label is the brand new Dedalos release “Slow…
Out now via the fine Re:Mission Entertainment label is the brand new Dedalos release “Slow Death”. Described as a mix between wave and witch house, “Slow Death” symbolizes the standstill of life, which ends in the loss of being.
The 12-track strong album begins with a collaboration track with +d33b+ with other tracks featuring Suffer Ring and Greywolf.
Dedalos is a musician from Germany who started started recording material in 2017. In year 2020 he released one EP “Lenity” and three (!) albums: “Behaviour”, “Love” and “Mantra”. It was followed by the EP “Adrenaline” in 2021 on Re:Mission Entertainment. After that he started working on “Slow Death” which is out now and is the first album from a new upcoming album-trilogy.
Note that there is a very limited edition (only 50 copies) available on CD as well plus a T-shirt.
Check out the album below on Bandcamp.
