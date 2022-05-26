German dark electro act TerrorX gets label debut album ‘Bereit’ released on May 28

The German project TerrorX releases an all new album “Bereit” which is also the first label based release for the band since it started in 2008. The album will be released on Insane Records.

The new album offers 10 experimental dark electro tracks “full of hate, injustice, darkness and longing” as the band says, all this accompanied by aggressive vocals.

In addition, there are also 2 of the songs which are offered in their instrumental version as well, namely “Raise Your Hand” and “Maschinen Dieser Zeit”. The new album will be released on May 28. The CD will be limited to just 100 copies. You can order your copy right here.

The release will also be available digitally on all digital platforms. You can already listen to “Randgruppe Deutsch” right below.

Here is the lyric video for “Randgruppe Deutsch”.


