German dark electro act TerrorX gets label debut album ‘Bereit’ released on May 28
The German project TerrorX releases an all new album “Bereit” which is also the first…
The German project TerrorX releases an all new album “Bereit” which is also the first label based release for the band since it started in 2008. The album will be released on Insane Records.
The new album offers 10 experimental dark electro tracks “full of hate, injustice, darkness and longing” as the band says, all this accompanied by aggressive vocals.
In addition, there are also 2 of the songs which are offered in their instrumental version as well, namely “Raise Your Hand” and “Maschinen Dieser Zeit”. The new album will be released on May 28. The CD will be limited to just 100 copies. You can order your copy right here.
The release will also be available digitally on all digital platforms. You can already listen to “Randgruppe Deutsch” right below.
Here is the lyric video for “Randgruppe Deutsch”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether