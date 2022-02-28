Ukrainian dark electro act Blazerjacket premieres ‘Get Out’ video

February 28, 2022 bernard

The Ukrainian dark electro act Blazerjacket has a new video out, “Get Out”m which handles a parasitic society. The video and and single featuring Dirty Bird 13 is out now.

“The song addresses the ease of being drawn into Stockholm Syndrome and the severity of the consequences, you have to get out of the abusive and parasitic society, by just noticing the first signals, you will feel better,” says the band.

Blazerjacket is a duo who have constantly been experimenting with their sound. You can expect danceable beats, a powerful bass, and hooky synths. With “Get Out”, the duo offers a mix of dark electro and EBM, this time together with Dirty Bird 13, another dark electro act from Ukraine.

Check out the video below.


