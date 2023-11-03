Submissions Post-punk Compilation for Alfa Matrix / Spleen+

Spleen+, in collaboration with Alfa Matrix, is currently compiling “Resurgence.1”, a comprehensive compilation encompassing over 100 tracks. This ambitious project seeks to showcase a spectrum of genres including cold wave, post-punk, darkwave, ethereal, gothic, and minimal synth. Artists and groups with work in these genres are invited to contribute to this significant endeavor.

The final product will be presented in a deluxe box set, replete with an extensive booklet featuring band photographs and additional materials. “Resurgence.1” is set to be available in both vinyl and CD formats. While there is artwork associated with this announcement, it is provisional and subject to change as the project progresses.

How can you submit to this post-punk compilation project?

Submissions are currently being accepted. Artists can forward their music in WAV file format via download links to seba@alfa-matrix.com, ensuring that the tracks are named in the following format: BANDNAME_songtitle. It is imperative to use a file transfer service and not send files as attachments.

Post submission, Alfa Matrix will undertake the selection process and reach out to the chosen artists with an official licensing proposal and further details. It is important to note that this compilation does not operate on a ‘pay for play’ basis, distinguishing itself from numerous other projects in the industry.

If you want an idea how diverse such compilation can be, check out our very own “Post​-​Punk (Genesis)” Bandcamp compilation released in 2021 and which did extremely well on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/post-punk-genesis">Post-Punk (Genesis) by Various Artists</a>