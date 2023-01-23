Unisonlab – Random Access (Album – Razgrom Music)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Four years after the debut album “Electrometric” (2018) we get the second album of Jörgen Erixon’s sonic alter ego Unisonlab. The work is again released by Russian label Razgrom Music.

Content: If you’re familiar with the sound of this Swedish project you immediately will recognize the connection with Kraftwerk music. Deep bass lines, space-like bleeps, typical Kraftwerk arrangements and robotic vocals moving from danceable songs towards more evasive, space-like, passages. You’ll also find 4 remixes including one by Maschine Brennt.

+ + + : The main strength of the project also remains its weakness. The shadow of Kraftwerk is hanging over the production which is a good news if you like this ‘robotic-pop’ style. I must say Unisonlab stands for true sound intelligence. I highly recommend “Single Box Frame” for its danceable style, “Page In Page Out” for the outstanding, deep, resonating sound sculptures and “The Call” for being a bit harder. The “Modulation Remix” of “Page In Page Out” is another great piece of music.

– – – : I think this band definitely deserves a wider recognition. The main point that might hurt is the strong influence of Kraftwerk.

Conclusion: There’s nothing that new at all but this kind of music stands for the most achieved and intelligent Electro-Pop format.

Best songs: “Page In Page Out”, “Single Box Frame”, “The Call”, “Page In Page Out – Modulation Remix”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/unisonlabsounds / www.facebook.com/unisonlabsounds

Label: www.razgrommusic.ru / www.facebook.com/pages/Razgrom-Music/218060094876247