Ukrainian industrial metal act Aghiazma release new single ‘Mental Abuse’, taken from band’s second full-length album ‘Carnage’
The Ukrainian industrial metal act Aghiazma has released a new single, “Mental Abuse”, taken from band’s second full-length album “Carnage” which will be released on November 30th, 2022.
Many will know Aghiazma from their participation in our free charity download compilation “Electronic Resistance – A Darkwave / Post-Punk Compilation From The Ukrainian Underground” available via Bandcamp.
Here’s the video for “Mental Abuse”.
Aghiazma was created in 2013 in Kyiv, Ukraine and in 2015 made it to the finals of Global Battle of the Bands in Ukraine where they took the 5th place. At the beginning of 2017, the band took part in the semi-finals of the national selection for Eurovision 2017.
In 2018 Aghiazma released first long-play album “Plus Ultra”, after some touring with “Plus Ultra” the band started to release new singles supported by video clips and changed the sound of the songs towards a more metal oriented palet.
