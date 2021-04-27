FOLLOW US
 
News

Turkish darkwave act Affet Robot launches 4th video ‘Çelişki’ taken from their newest album

By Apr 27,2021

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Turkish darkwave act Affet Robot launches 4th video'Çelişki' taken from their newest album

(Photo by Affet Robot) Out now is a brand new video from Affet Robot (meaning Forgive Robot), an Istanbul based darkwave / synth pop music project of Eren Günsan. “Çelişki” is taken from the band’s latest album “Fiyasko” which hit the online streets last February.

“Fiyasko” is the second LP from the project and includes 8 tracks. The album was recorded and produced by Eren Günsan during quarantine time and mixed & mastered by Orcun Ayata.

“Çelişki” is the 4th video from the band’s 2nd album. The Istanbul based project already released a video for the track “Kargaşa”, “Budala”, and “Saplantıların Kölesiyim”.

Here’s the band’s full album.

Tags:

 

Previously unreleased tracks from Australian electro acts Corruption and Control pop up on solo debut Gregory Kodric

Previously unreleased tracks from Australian electro acts Corruption and Control pop up on solo debut Gregory Kodric
Previous
Dark ambient act Dead Voices On Air joined by Snowbeasts on new album

Dark ambient act Dead Voices On Air joined by Snowbeasts on new album

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD