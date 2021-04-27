Turkish darkwave act Affet Robot launches 4th video ‘Çelişki’ taken from their newest album

(Photo by Affet Robot) Out now is a brand new video from Affet Robot (meaning Forgive Robot), an Istanbul based darkwave / synth pop music project of Eren Günsan. “Çelişki” is taken from the band’s latest album “Fiyasko” which hit the online streets last February.

“Fiyasko” is the second LP from the project and includes 8 tracks. The album was recorded and produced by Eren Günsan during quarantine time and mixed & mastered by Orcun Ayata.

“Çelişki” is the 4th video from the band’s 2nd album. The Istanbul based project already released a video for the track “Kargaşa”, “Budala”, and “Saplantıların Kölesiyim”.

Here’s the band’s full album.

<a href="https://affetrobot.bandcamp.com/album/fiyasko">Fiyasko by Affet Robot</a>