Previously unreleased tracks from Australian electro acts Corruption and Control pop up on solo debut Gregory Kodric

By Apr 27,2021

Out now is “Resurrection”, the debut solo album by Australian electro musician Gregory Kodric. The album is actually a compilation of tracks from Kodric’s previous electro bands Corruption and Control holding a mix of electro styles combining synth-pop, pop and harder EBM edged tracks. But iit also holds solo work by Kodric.

The 8-track album holds 6 tracks from his former Control and Corruption days plus two brand-new tracks.

We checked with Gregory Kodric and here’s what he says about the genesis of the release: “After a long time out of the music scene it was time to let previously unreleased tracks see the light of day and I’ve thrown in a couple of new tracks (“And I Love You” and “I Don’t Need No One”) as a hint of things to come.”

You can listen to the album below.

The opening track “Instinct” also comes accompanied by a video.

