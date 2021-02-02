Turkish darkwave / electropop act Affet Robot releases official video for ‘Kargaşa’

The Istanbul based darkwave / synthpop music project Affet Robot has released a video for the track “Kargaşa”. “Kargaşa” is the 3rd single taken from the band’s upcoming album “Fiyasko” which will be out on February 26sth. Already out was the first single “Budala” (released in November) and the 2nd one, “Saplantıların Kölesiyim” (released in December).

“Fiyasko” is the second LP from the project and will include 8 tracks. The album was recorded and produced by Eren Günsan during quarantine time and mixed & mastered by Orcun Ayata.

The video was directed by the band’s very own Eren Günsan. Check it out below.

