Trentemøller second and final stand-alone single with Tricky on vocals: ‘No One Quite Like You’

(Photo by Sofie Nørregaard) The second and final stand-alone single of Trentemøller in 2021 has just been released on his label imprint In My Room last Friday. You’ll find UK legend Tricky on vocals here who Anders Trentemøller invited to recite a six word mantra over a five note passage. Also featured is Danish violinist Maria Jagd.

The B-side of the new single is the track “Vespertine”. You can listen to the new single below.

About Trentemøller

(Anders) Trentemøller is a Danish indie/electronic music composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

He started music in the late 1990s with different indie rock projects. In 2006, following a line of more electronic orientated 12-inch EPs, Trentemøller released his debut album “The Last Resort” which was extremely well received. In 2009, The Trentemøller Chronicles, a double compilation of unreleased songs, non-album tracks and remixes for acts including Röyksopp, Moby and The Knife, was released.

After starting up his own record label, In My Room, Trentemøller’s second album “Into the Great Wide Yonder” was released in 2010. It was a move into a more analogue sound influenced by indie and post punk, and incorporating more live instrumentation and vocals. Following his second album, “Reworked/Remixed” was released, a compilation of Trentemøller’s remixes for other artists and other musicians’ reworking of his music including Modeselektor, UNKLE, Franz Ferdinand, Andrew Weatherall, Efterklang and Depeche Mode.

In September 2013, Trentemøller released his third full-length album “Lost”, including collaborations with Low, Jonny Pierce from The Drums, Marie Fisker, Kazu Makino of Blonde Redhead, Jana Hunter of Lower Dens, Ghost Society and Sune Wagner of The Raveonettes.

Trentemøller’s fourth album, “Fixion” was released on 16 September 2016 and featured vocals by Marie Fisker, Lisbet Fritze and Jehnny Beth. A fifth album, “Obverse”, was released in 2019.