Moby returns with 16-track strong ambient album

Moby returns with his semi-annual tradition of releasing a new album of ambient compositions, with "Ambient 23", a 16-track album.

Moby reflects on how he created the album: “It’s a bit different than some of my more recent Ambient records because it’s almost exclusively made with weird old drum machines and old synths from my collection, inspired by my early ambient heroes.”

In 2022 Moby launched his new label Always Centered at Night (ACAN) to make emotional, atmospheric music. With this idea in mind, the label brought us its debut release “Medusa”, a collaboration between Moby and Doja Cat collaborator Aynzli Jones. Next were “On Air” with serpentwithfeet, “Fall Back” with Akemi Fox and most recently the stripped-back orchestral “Ache For” with José James.

Multiple releases on ACAN are planned for 2023 and beyond, with other news coming soon.

