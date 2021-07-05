Electronic Frequency returns and continues work on new album, their first since 2016

The German dark electro act Electronic Frequency are working on a new album, it will be the band’s first since their 2016 full length “Human Abyss” and will be released on KL Dark Records. During the past 5 years Oliver Schulz (live drums) and Christian Kossat (producer, singer, songwriter) have been recording quite some material. So far 4 songs have already been released in advance: “My own Kingdom”, “Generation One”, “Perfectly Live”, “Copkiller”.

The long delay between the new and the last album is not all that strange for the band. The band debuted in 2010 with the self-released album “Kampfraum Guben” before getting signed to KL Dark Records in order to release their 2nd full length “Human Abyss”.

More singles will be released this year. Below are the 4 recently released ones.

<a href="https://electronicfrequency.bandcamp.com/track/my-own-kingdom">My own Kingdom by Electronic Frequency</a>

<a href="https://electronicfrequency.bandcamp.com/track/generation-one">Generation One by Electronic Frequency</a>

<a href="https://electronicfrequency.bandcamp.com/track/perfect-life">Perfect Life by Electronic Frequency</a>

<a href="https://electronicfrequency.bandcamp.com/track/copkiller">Copkiller by Electronic Frequency</a>