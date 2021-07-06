PreEmptive Strike 0.1 issues a cassette with reworked hits and an unreleased track

The Greek harsh ebm band PreEmptive Strike 0.1 upcoming release comes in a cassette format and includes new unreleased versions of songs written during the period 2006-2015 and initially released by Infacted Recordings. With respect to the original versions, Jim the Blaster recorded new vocals and Yiannis Dseq added additional synths. All tracks have been reproduced by Yiannis Dseq.

It also holds a previously unreleased track found in the archives of Yiannis Dseq, “The base was overrun”, which was recorded in 2014. It should have been on “Epos V” but since the style was totally different it was omitted.

For the band, and possibly for many in the genre, this was an opportunity to release material for the very first time on cassette. The release is available in a limited edition of 50 hand numbered copies. The first 25 copies are a collector’s item as they come with a big Talos sticker.

Other songs include “Lethal defense systems” (based on a version that appeared in their demo from 2005 but never found the way to their debut album), “PreEmptive Strike”, “Declaration of war” (with English vocals, it was initially released with vocals in German), “Robotic disintegrator” (originally with vocals by Deranged Psyche from Nebula-H – yes Stephane, the main contributor for Side-Line reviews – and now with Jim the Blaster’s vocals) and finally “Epos of the argonauts” (in a dark mix).

PreEmptive Strike 0.1 was formed in Agios Nikolaos, Crete, Greece in 2002 by Jim The Blaster and Cryon. In 2015 Yiannis Dseq joined the band and since 2020 the band has become a duo with Jim The Blaster and Yiannis Dseq producing new material.

Here’s a medley for the release