French electro duo La Machine has unveiled “Sextape”, a new video taken from their debut full-length album “Contrôle Total”, out today on BOREDOMproduct. The 10-track album is available in CD, 12” LP, and digital streaming formats.

In “Sextape”, humanity faces extinction from an approaching asteroid. People turn to uploading amateur pornography in a final bid for viral fame. The video continues La Machine’s thematic focus on dehumanization, mass behavior, and absurdity under existential threat.

“Contrôle Total” merges science fiction, erotic surrealism, and social criticism. The album draws heavily from 1950s B-movies and horror cinema, exploring mass surveillance, alien invasion, nuclear love stories, surgical-erotic fantasies, retro-futuristic state control, and final moments of human exhibitionism.

“Contrôle Total” is now available in the following editions:

12” LP

Compact Disc (CD)

Digital streaming platforms

The album and earlier EPs are available for order through the BOREDOMproduct official store and major streaming services.

Each track serves as a standalone dystopian narrative, echoing the duo’s fascination with apocalyptic absurdity.

<a href="https://boredomproduct.bandcamp.com/album/contr-le-total-album">Contrôle Total (album) by La Machine</a>

About La Machine

La Machine is a French minimal electro project formed in 2022. The duo is based in France and consists of Pierre Pi (Komplex, Position Parallèle, Communication Zéro) and Éric U0 (Celluloide, Thee Hyphen, Signal~Bruit).

Their debut single, “La Machine Qui Ne Sert à Rien”, was released in December 2022 via BOREDOMproduct. The single, a cover of Dani’s 1967 proto-punk track, was accompanied by the tracks “FFP2” and a reinterpretation of “Pop Corn”. The release was issued as a 5-track CD, 10” vinyl EP, and digital single.

Subsequent releases included a video for “FFP2”, described by the band as “a genuine erotic-sanitary hymn, a plea for saliva exchange in a not quite imaginary hygienist world obsessed with the wearing of masks.”

In 2023 and early 2024, La Machine followed with several EPs including:

“Vamos A La Playa”

“W454”

“Sutures” (featuring an additional video)

These works collectively build the conceptual framework leading up to “Contrôle Total”, their first full-length album released in April 2025.

