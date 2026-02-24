Azam Ali – Synesthesia (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – COP International)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Originally from Iran, Azam Ali has lived in India and, most notably, the United States, where she has forged a solid reputation in the music world. Active for some 30 years, she has released numerous albums, both solo and collaborative, and has also found her way to Hollywood. At the end of 2025, she returned with her latest album, centered around the theme of connection, which she completed in collaboration with several guest musicians.

Azam Ali’s music remains mysterious and deeply infused with an Eastern atmosphere. Her enchanting voice enhances the Ethereal character of the production, where she even dares to deliver a brilliant rendition of the mystical “Song To The Siren,” originally made famous by This Mortal Coil. Sometimes melancholic, often sensual, and always subtle, this album offers a collection of beautiful, understated, and sensitive songs. A certain fragility emanates from the compositions, sounding like an imaginary caress. The whole thing was brought to life with a perfect balance between electro and real instruments

With “Synesthesia”, Azam Ali once again proves herself to be an enchanting artist, bringing out the very best in Ethereal music. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Hazy Gaze”:

https://azamali.bandcamp.com/track/hazy-gaze

