Crisis – Revenge Is Sweet (Album + Single – Steelwork Maschine)

Genre/Influences: Punk, Punk-Rock.

Format: CD + Vinyl.

Background/Info: This album brings us back to the 70s; the glorious days of Punk and Crisis claimed they ‘ceased to exist in the diving embers of Punk in 1980’. Two of their members, Tony Wakeford and Douglas Pearce, set up Death In June after the split of Crisis. They both also worked together with Boyd Rice and Wakeford got also involved (among others) with Sol Invictus. “Revenge Is Sweet” is a selection of Crisis’ songs.

Content: You clearly and rapidly will recognize the Punk/Rock spirit from the late 70s while the lyrics were also very political. Crisis clearly was against racism, fascism ao which they explicitly expressed through the lyrical content. The album features 14 songs and the single 3 cuts which are still featured on the album.

+ + + : This work is history and a collector’s item for all fans of Wakeford and Pearce. The short track reflects the true spirit of 70s Punk movement although Crisis was much more than simply Punk, but also Rock and even Dark-Wave. I also like the artwork of the album featuring a cool booklet with black & white pictures from that period.

– – – : I can’t affirm Crisis was an essential Punk formation but the founding members got fame by their next projects.

Conclusion: This work sounds like total nostalgia and it was fun getting back to some of the band’s most essential songs.It’s a pity the single doesn’t contain extra songs next to the album.

Best songs: “PC 1984”, “Alienation”, “UK 78”, “On TV”.

Rate: 7.

Label: www.steelwork.fr / www.facebook.com/pages/Steelwork.Maschine