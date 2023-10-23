Total Chroma album ‘Lapland’: An exploration of Sami lineage-inspired themes

Negative Gain Productions‘ Total Chroma has just unveiled its new full-length release, “Lapland”. Total Chroma is the solo project of the Vancouver, British Columbia-based musician Isku ‘Robert’ Katerwol (Wire Spine & Weird Candle) who offers a synth punk inspired sound.

The 10-track album is an exploration of Katerwol’s Sami lineage. The Sami, for those unacquainted, are the indigenous denizens of the Arctic, a people whose song has echoed across the icy plains, fjords, and tundras of Scandinavia and Russia for millennia, and whose history, like the labyrinthine forests of the North, is both rich and shadowed.

Sonically, you can expect a mix of post-punk, synth-pop, EBM, and minimal wave. “Lapland” is available on vinyl LP format and digitally on all major platforms including Bandcamp via Negative Gain Records.

<a href="https://totalchromangp.bandcamp.com/album/lapland">LAPLAND by Total Chroma</a>

Here’ sthe video for the album track “Northern Lights”.