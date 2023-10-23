Third Realm returns with all new album: ‘Into Oblivion’

The dark electro act Third Realm is back with an all new album, entitled “Into Oblivion”. Out via Distortion Productions it is available now as a limited edition CD and through all digital and streaming platforms.

The prolific Buffalo, New York-based project first began in 2000. Third Realm first signed with Distortion to release both “The Suffering Angel” (2017) and “Dystopian Society” (2018).

After reconnecting with label owner, Jim Semonik, the two decided to partner up again for the new album. Third Realm mastermind, Nathan Reiner explains: “We got to chatting, and it was a no-brainer to return to the Distortion family. The loyalty, transparency and dedication Jim demonstrates is unmatched, so I am highly grateful to be releasing the new album with his support.”

As far as what the album is about Nathan says: “Darkwave Industrial is all about pushing the boundaries of sound and emotion. With ‘Into Oblivion’, I’ve delved deeper into the shadows to create a musical landscape that immerses the listener in a hauntingly beautiful and thought-provoking experience.”

You can check out the album on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://thirdrealm.bandcamp.com/album/into-oblivion">Into Oblivion by THIRD REALM</a>