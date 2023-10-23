The Glass House Museum presents brand new single: ‘The Committee’
Out now is the brand new single from the UK post-punk outfit The Glass House Museum. The new single, “The Committee”, also features the co-founder of World Goth Day, Lee Meadows.
The Glass House Museum is a three piece band from the West Midlands, UK. They create original post punk / alternative rock music “because it keeps us off the streets & getting into trouble.” The members are Joe Cummings (guitar & vocals), Jon Cummings (guitar & vocals) and Lee Meadows (bass & programming).
The singles comes three years after their mini-album, “Artifacts”, was released in 2020. The new song was recorded in the studio of Allen Kent who produced the video for the 2017 track “Voyeur”. Says the band: “Kent produced and mixed ‘The Committee’, injecting his unique vision into the process to create an aggressive yet ethereal interpretation of a song that had been introduced into the live repertoire this year but never recorded in the studio.”
“The Committee”’ is available on all major streaming platforms including Bandcamp, now.
