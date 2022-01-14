Militia finally issue their re-recorded version of ‘The Black Flag Hoisted’ album

In 2016, Belgian tribal-power industrial sextet Militia entered the studio to re-record their 2000 album “The Black Flag Hoisted”, the final chapter of the “Statement” triptych. The album was re-recorded almost completely, several tracks were completed and additional drum sections were added, that were not included on the original album.

However, due to various reasons, this long announced re-release had to be postponed for over 5 years.

Until now that is, out via Infinite Fog on January 28th is this re-recorded version of “The Black Flag Hoisted” with an all new layout. For the recordings of this record the band collaborated with Azure Mortal (Belgium), Bastard Noise (USA), Idpa (Germany), Mark Kerkhofs (The Netherlands), Mike R. Dando / Con-Dom (UK), Robert Fic (Czech Republic), Rudi Pinsaert (Belgium), Cor Gout / Trespassers W (The Netherlands) and Wastematrix (USA).

Here’s a look on the revised artwork.