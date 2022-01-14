Militia finally issue their re-recorded version of ‘The Black Flag Hoisted’ album
In 2016, Belgian tribal-power industrial sextet Militia entered the studio to re-record their 2000 album…
In 2016, Belgian tribal-power industrial sextet Militia entered the studio to re-record their 2000 album “The Black Flag Hoisted”, the final chapter of the “Statement” triptych. The album was re-recorded almost completely, several tracks were completed and additional drum sections were added, that were not included on the original album.
However, due to various reasons, this long announced re-release had to be postponed for over 5 years.
Until now that is, out via Infinite Fog on January 28th is this re-recorded version of “The Black Flag Hoisted” with an all new layout. For the recordings of this record the band collaborated with Azure Mortal (Belgium), Bastard Noise (USA), Idpa (Germany), Mark Kerkhofs (The Netherlands), Mike R. Dando / Con-Dom (UK), Robert Fic (Czech Republic), Rudi Pinsaert (Belgium), Cor Gout / Trespassers W (The Netherlands) and Wastematrix (USA).
Here’s a look on the revised artwork.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether