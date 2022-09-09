Exclusive premiere for new video by French post-punk / coldwave trio Je T’aime: ‘Blood on fire’

September 9, 2022

The Paris based post-punk / coldwave trio Je T’aime has a brand new video available, “Blood on fire”. The track is taken from the double album “Passive/Agressive”. The first part “Passive” was released on Valentine’s day February 14th, 2022, while the second part “Agressive” will follow next October.

Frontman dBoy says this about the all new double album: “Our new double album ‘Passive / Agressive’, as well as the first album, talks about the Peter Pan syndrome and the difficulty of growing up. Our main character is constantly caught up in the past, repeats the same mistakes over and over again and ends up not being able to move forward in his life. It is no mystery that the band’s music constantly looks for influences in the past 80’s for that reason. This double album forced us to think a lot more about the musical direction to follow, as the three of us have very different influences. So, on this record, we felt the need to find how to mix our 3 personnalities but keeping it coherent. That gives a more complex sound, but still catchy, dark and open at the same time, to bring life to the lyrics based on our own stories.”

Here’s the video for “Blood on fire”.

https://youtu.be/ps80HKKQE2I

About Je t’Aime

Je t’Aime consists of dBoy, Tall Bastard and Crazy Z. Merging electro-clash, new-wave, and post-punk, they founded Je t’Aime in 2018 and released a first eponymous album via both Icy Cold Records and Manic Depression Records. A live album called “Live At Gibus”, recorded in Paris, followed immediately.

In 2021, the silence of the three men reached a point where their labels began to wonder whether they were a real band and musicians capable of writing other records, or another one-hit wonder talent. But it appeared they had secluded themselves on the Brittany coast recording “Passive/Agressive”, a double-album. The first part “Passive” was released on Valentine’s day February 14th, 2022, while the second part “Agressive” will follow next October.


