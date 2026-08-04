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In a relatively short period of time—the band was only formed in 2020—the Italian act They Die has established itself as a notable presence within the broad spectrum of Dark-Wave and Post-Punk. With their fourth album, they return with a conceptual work exploring themes such as illusion, self-deception, manipulation, and personal transformation. At its core, it is also about removing the masks we wear and confronting reality.

It is a deeply poignant subject matter that the duo has translated into nine dark and compelling tracks. The guitars create a bleak, almost apocalyptic atmosphere, while the synth lines introduce melancholic melodies that become particularly infectious during the choruses. The songs shift between slower, more atmospheric passages and faster, more dynamic moments, yet the overall mood leaves the listener with a persistent sense of tension and unease. The deep, carefully produced vocals further enhance the feeling of ‘Weltschmerz’ that permeates the album.

Thematically, ‘Smoke And Mirrors’ is certainly not an album that leaves the listener with a sense of carefree optimism. However, beneath the darkness, the songs reveal a glimmer of hope. Perhaps there really is a light shining in the distance after all?! Once again, They Die prove that darkness can be a powerful source of inspiration for creating deeply moving and outstanding compositions. (Rating:8).

Listen to “No Face”:

<a href="https://swissdarknights.bandcamp.com/track/no-face" target="_blank" rel="noopener">No Face by They Die</a>

About They Die

They Die is an Italian electro duo founded in 2020 by Giorgio Ricci, previously known for Templebeat (Dynamica-Machinery, Sub/Mission, 21st Circuitry). Unlike the 90s Electro/EBM sound of Templebeat, They Die pursues a darker, more Gothic-leaning Dark-Wave and Post-Punk direction. The project released its debut album “Emptiness Prevails” in July 2022, followed by “Black Magic” in February 2024 on Swiss Dark Nights. “Smoke And Mirrors”, the band’s fourth album, continues that release chronology on the same label.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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