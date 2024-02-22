Then Comes Silence release video teaser new single ‘Ride or Die’
Then Comes Silence is set to unveil their new single “Ride or Die” on March 1. They now have offered a glimpse into their upcoming seventh album, “Trickery”, with a video teaser which you can view below.
With a lineup featuring Alex Svenson, Jonas Fransson, and Hugo Zombie, the Stockholm-based group channels a blend of post-punk and gothic influences, complemented by their connections to the horror genre and the occult.
The single heralds their recent partnership with Metropolis Records and precedes the full album launch on April 5. The album was recorded by Jorgen Wall (known for his work with Jay-Jay Johanson and The Hellacopters) and mixed by Tom Van Heesch (who has worked with Rammstein, Apocalyptica, Backyard Babies). Mastering was completed by Svante Forsback at Chartmakers, known for his work with Rammstein, Amaranthe, Ville Valo, The Rasmus, and Apocalyptica.
